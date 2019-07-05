2 NPA rebels killed in CamSur clash

LEGAZPI CITY —Army soldiers swooped down on a New People’s Army (NPA) lair in a remote village in Lupi town, Camarines Sur on Monday afternoon, killing two members of the communist terrorist group and recovery of several high- powered firearms, an Army report said.

Maj. Ricky Aguilar, Philippine Army’s 9th Infantry Division public affairs chief, said in a phone interview soldiers on the tactical offensive were able to overrun a temporary rebel lair in Barangay San Vicente.







“The dead rebels were identified as Roni Abellada Boncolmo also known as Jake, 45 years old of Barangay Patalunan, Ragay, commanding officer of Komite Seksyon sa Platun 1 of Larangan 2, Komiteng Probinsya 1 of the Bicol Regional Party Committee (BRPC) and a certain alias ‘Oris’,” Aguilar said.

He added that government troops were responding to a report from a concerned citizen regarding the presence of armed men in their barangay when they encountered around 15 communist rebels, belonging to the NPA guerilla front operating in Camarines Sur.

“After the 30-minute firefight, the guerillas were seen scampering towards different directions, leaving their dead comrades behind. No one was hurt on the government side,” Aguilar said.

Recovered from the encounter site were six 5.56mm M16 rifles, a 5.56mm M653 rifle, an anti-personnel mine, other war materials and subversive documents.

The military are still conducting pursuit operations against the communist rebels.

Last June 28, two armed rebels were also killed in an encounter in Caramoan town while six high powered firearms and explosives were recovered.

Maj. Gen. Fernando Trinidad, commander of 9ID, urged the rebels to lay down their arms and return to the fold of the law and to their families.







He encouraged them to live peacefully and take care of their children as they grow and become productive members of the community.

“Once a rebel decides to return to the folds of the law, they can avail of the financial and livelihood assistance from the government through the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP),” he added.

The CPP-NPA, which has marked 50 years of armed struggle, is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines. Mar Serrano and Connie Calipay / PNA – northboundasia.com