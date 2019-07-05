1 NPA killed, firearms seized in 2-day Mindoro offensive

CAMP CAPINPIN, Tanay, Rizal — A member of the New People’s Army (NPA) was killed while weapons and explosives were recovered by joint military and police forces in the sub-villages in Victoria, Oriental Mindoro during the two-day government offensives which capped Thursday.

Reports reaching this camp here disclosed that 76 Infantry Battalion (76IB) troops under the command of Lt. Col. Mario Lito Retirva, together with the local police, clashed with communist terrorist rebels Tuesday dawn at Sitio Kipot, Barangay Loyal in Victoria town.

Retirva said government forces encountered anew some NPA rebels Tuesday noon in another sub-village Pamuwisan, also in Victoria.

They retrieved the body of the rebel identified as Mervin Malucon, alias “Wally”, at the battle site. The rebel’s remains were later brought to the Arago Funeral Homes.

Government forces also recovered a M14 rifle with 12 magazines, assorted ammunition of M14 and M60 machine gun, anti-personnel mines, six cellular phones, and some subversive documents.

Retirva further reported a third encounter occurred between pursuing government troops and some 30 communist terrorist rebels Thursday morning, also in Barangay Loyal, Victoria.

He said several communist rebels are believed to have been wounded due to heavy bloodstains at the battle site and the enemies’ escape route where an abandoned M16 was recovered.

“We will pursue these terrorists until they are destroyed,” he vowed, as pursuit operations against the state enemies are ongoing.

Retirva said the NPA rebels belong to the Kilusang Larangang Gerilya ICM operating in Mindoro Island.

He also thanked concerned citizens for being vigilant as they reported the NPA presence in the area, extorting money and rice from the communities.

“We are on track of the NPAs in Mindoro since our last month encounters where a top NPA leader Bonifacio Magramo alias “Eboy” was killed last June 13,” he added. Saul Pa-a / PNA – northboundasia.com