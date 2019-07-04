Pangasinan PNP gets plum in civil disturbance management tilt

SAN FERNANDO, La Union — The Pangasinan Police Provincial Office (PPPO) Civil Disturbance Team was awarded over-all champion in the 2019 Police Regional Office 1 (PRO-1) Civil Disturbance Management (CDM) competition on Tuesday.

“The level of competency and excellence shown by the CDM contingents proved that the PNP (Philippine National Police) is indeed worthy of recognition and respect from the community,” PPPO acting provincial director, Col. Redrico Maranan said in an interview Wednesday.







Maranan said the competition is aimed at testing the operational readiness, competency, and capability of the team in handling civil disturbances and massive protests.

The competition is part of the 24th Police Community Relations Month carrying the theme, “Sambayanan, Mahalagang Kaakibat ng Kapulisan sa Pagtaguyod ng Mapayapa at Maunlad na Bayan.”







Maranan noted that as champions, members of the Pangasinan PPO CDM contingent will prepare for the PNP CDM competition this year at the national headquarters in Camp Crame, Quezon City.

Other winners are Ilocos Norte Police Provincial Office (PPO) as 1st runner-up; Regional Mobile Force Battalion (2nd runner-up); La Union PPO (3rd runner-up); and Ilocos Sur PPO (4th runner-up). Hilda Austria / PNA – northboundasia.com