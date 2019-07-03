NSA FILES PERJURY CASE by: Philippine News Agency | 03/07/201903/07/2019 National Security Adviser (NSA) Hermogenes C. Esperon Jr. files a perjury case against the Rural Missionaries of the Philippines (RMP), Karapatan, and Gabriela before the Quezon City Regional Trial Court on Tuesday (July 2, 2019). In his complaint, Esperon said the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) has already revoked the Certificate of Registration of RMP on August 20, 2003 contrary to the claim of the respondents. The Court of Appeals (CA) earlier dismissed the Writs of Amparo and Habeas data filed by these groups on the ground that there is no substantial evidence to prove the extra-judicial killing, enforced disappearances, arbitrary arrest, malicious prosecutions and defamations being claimed by the militant groups against the government. (PNA photo by Oliver Marquez)