Cebu City mayor’s office seal also missing

CEBU CITY — First, the fixtures of the office of the Cebu City mayor were stripped off, now the official seal of the office is missing.

The official seal of the mayor’s office here was discovered missing Tuesday morning during Councilor Jerry Guardo’s oath-taking before new Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella.







Labella was looking for the seal of the Office of the Mayor, but his staff could not find it in the old office of former Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña.

The oath-taking was delayed for about 20 minutes since the mayor’s staff searched for the seal.

“I thought it was just the (toilet) bowl that was lost but also the seal?” Labella asked when the staff returned with no seal on hand.

Labella said the seal is very important because it is the symbol of the power and authority of the mayor’s office.

He pointed out that the seal is a government property donated to the city government.

The mayor ordered for an extensive search for the seal.

Earlier, Labella was shocked to found out that the office formerly occupied by Osmeña was stripped of fixtures.

The shelves, light and plumbing fixtures, partitions and door, ceiling and floor works were removed as these were all allegedly owned by Osmeña.







The General Services Office certified that all of what was removed from the mayor’s office are owned by the former mayor.

Osmeña earlier explained that he used his personal funds to renovate the office in 2016 and he has the program of works to show.

However, Department of the Interior and Local Government Undersecretary Epimaco Densing said the former mayor could be administratively liable for stripping off his former office of all fixtures. Luel Galarpe / PNA – northboundasia.com