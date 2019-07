MANILA — Aftershocks are possible from the magnitude-5.9 earthquake that jolted Bohol early Tuesday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The quake, of tectonic origin, struck 41 km. southeast of the municipality of Lila before 1 a.m.

It had a depth of 551 km.

Intensity 1 was reported in Borongan City.

Meanwhile, Phivolcs said it is not expecting damages from the quake. Ma. Cristina Arayata / PNA – northboundasia.com