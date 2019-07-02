2 die, 28 hurt in NoCot highway mishap

COTABATO CITY — Two commuters were killed while 28 others were injured in a highway mishap in Pikit, North Cotabato on Monday afternoon.

Capt. Mautin Pangandigan, acting police chief of Pikit, North Cotabato, identified the two fatalities as Akraman Aluyudan, 43, and Huyaan Mamir, 27, both residents of Alamada town, North Cotabato.







The two were among the passengers of an Isuzu Elf cargo truck driven by Esmail Manisin Tambag, 43, of Banisilan, North Cotabato, bound for Pikit proper when the incident occurred.

“The driver lost control of the steering wheel and rolled on its side in the middle of the descending portion of the road in Barangay Nalapaan,” the police official said.







Traffic investigators are still determining what triggered the mishap but initial query of witnesses indicated that the truck was traveling at high speed.

Most of the victims, who are all related by blood and by affinity, were rushed to Aleosan District Hospital while those who sustained serious injuries were brought to Cotabato Regional and Medical Center in this city. Edwin Fernandez / PNA – northboundasia.com