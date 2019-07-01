Palace calls for stricter security protocol after Sulu blasts

MANILA — Malacañang called for stricter security protocol in Sulu in the wake of the twin blasts that killed eight people and injured several others.

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said that the mere fact that suicide bombers were anywhere near a military post in Indanan town showed that there was a need to enhance security efforts.

“The fact alone na nakapasok ang mga suicide bombers siguro kailangan dagdagan pa ang kanilang mga security protocols na tinatawag (that there are suicide bombers that came in means that they should add what they call security protocols),” Panelo said in a radio interview on Sunday.







Panelo said that the incident should teach government authorities to ensure preventive measures to avoid similar cases in the future.

“’Yun ang problema kasi ‘pag suicide bomber ka talagang mahirap mo na i-stop-in ‘yan (That’s the problem, if it’s a suicide bomber, you’ll really have a hard time to stop that),” Panelo said.

“Kailangan malayo pa, alam mo na. I’m sure marami sila natutuhan diyan sa insidente (Even if they are still far, you should already know. I’m sure they learned a lot from the incident),” he added.

Earlier, Panelo assured that authorities will “harness all its might” to run after all terrorist groups.

He said authorities are suspecting the Abu Sayyaf Group as responsible for the attack.







“The government will harness all its might to destroy the enemies of the state as well as their supporters to secure lasting peace in the region,” Panelo said.

“If these bandits have not learned from the terrorists who were annihilated in Marawi, then this time they will,” he added.

On Friday (June 28), several people were killed after two alleged suicide bombers detonated the bombs they were carrying near the tactical command post of the 1st Brigade Combat Team in Barangay Kajatian, Indanan, Sulu. Azer Parrocha / PNA – northboundasia.com