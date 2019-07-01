‘Egay’ barely moving, ‘habagat’ to dump rains over Luzon

MANILA — Tropical Depression Egay remains almost stationary as it continues to enhance the southwest monsoon bringing moderate to at times heavy rains over most parts of Luzon and western Visayas, the weather bureau said on Monday.

Egay was last eyed 195 km east northeast of Aparri, Cagayan or 205 km east of Calayan, Cagayan, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).







It has maximum winds of up to 45 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 60 kph.

PAGASA said Egay might weaken into a low-pressure area within 12 to 24 hours.

As of 11 a.m., Batanes and Babuyan Group of Islands were under tropical cyclone warning signal No. 1.







Meanwhile, while cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms prevail over Caraga, Davao Region, and the rest of Visayas.

Moderate to rough seas will prevail over the seaboards of northern Luzon and the western seaboards of central and southern Luzon in the next 24 hours. Those with small sea craft are advised not the venture out to these areas, PAGASA said. Ma. Cristina Arayata / PNA – northboundasia.com