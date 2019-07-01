Classes in some Central Luzon areas suspended due to ‘habagat’

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga — Classes in some parts of Central Luzon were suspended on Monday due to incessant rains brought about by the southwest monsoon (habagat), which is being enhanced by Tropical Depression Egay.

In Bataan, Governor Albert Garcia declared the suspension of afternoon classes in all levels, both in public and private schools as he asked the residents to take all the necessary precautions.

Earlier, localized suspension of classes was declared in some local government units (LGUs) in Bataan due to the continuous threat of monsoon rains.







The LGUs that declared suspension of classes in all levels were the municipalities of Mariveles, Morong, and Pilar.

Afternoon classes in all levels for both public and private schools were likewise suspended in Olongapo City as declared by Mayor Rolen Paulino Jr.

Meanwhile, a localized suspension of classes was declared in Bulacan and Pampanga.

In Pampanga, afternoon classes in all levels for both public and private schools were suspended in the town of Masantol.

Classes, on the other hand, in some public schools in Porac, Macabebe, Sasmuan, and San Simon were also suspended.

In the highly-urbanized city of Angeles, classes in all pre-school and elementary levels, both public and private schools, were also suspended as declared by Mayor Carmelo Lazatin Jr.







In Bulacan, classes in all levels both in public and private schools were suspended in Meycauayan City and in the municipalities of Baliwag, Bocaue, Marilao, Paombong, Balagtas, Hagonoy, and Sta. Maria.

The municipality of Bustos, on the other hand, declared the suspension of classes from pre-elementary to senior high school in both public and private schools.

Based on the latest advisory issued by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration as of 11 a.m., a yellow rainfall warning had been hoisted over some areas of Central Luzon, particularly in Zambales, Bataan, and Bulacan, where flooding is expected in low-lying areas.

These areas in Pampanga, Tarlac, and Nueva Ecija will continue to experience light to moderate rains. Zorayda Tecson / PNA – northboundasia.com