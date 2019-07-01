2 ‘pushers’ killed, 3 nabbed in Bulacan buy-bust ops

CITY OF MALOLOS, Bulacan — Two alleged drug pushers were killed and three others were arrested in separate buy-bust operations in this province on Sunday and early morning of Monday.

Col. Chito G. Bersaluna, director of the Bulacan Police Provincial Office, said those neutralized during the operation conducted by the local drug enforcement unit of Santa Maria town at around 1 a.m. on Monday were Roderick Balboa and his unidentified cohort.







Bersaluna said based on the report, the suspects fired towards the police operatives after the consummated drug transaction in Barangay Bagbaguin, Santa Maria that prompted the police officers to retaliate, resulting in the suspects’ death.

“Balboa was included in the drug watch list of Santa Maria police and known for his involvement in the rampant selling of illegal drugs in Barangays Manggahan and Bagbaguin, Santa Maria,” he said.

Recovered from the crime scene were nine pieces of heat-sealed transparent plastic of shabu, two .38-caliber revolvers, a driver’s license owned by Balboa and buy-bust money.

Meanwhile, Bersaluna said three other suspects were collared by the authorities in Barangay Ibayo, Marilao town. They were identified as Ghil Soriano and two 17-year-old boys. They were arrested after selling shabu to an undercover agent at around 11:25 p.m. on Sunday.







Seized from the suspects were 18 plastic sachets of shabu.

The arrested suspects and confiscated pieces of evidence were brought to Bulacan Crime Laboratory for appropriate examination while criminal complaints for violation of Section 5 and Section 11 of Article II of Republic Act 9165 (Dangerous Drugs Acts of 2002) are being prepared for filing in court. Manny Balbin / PNA – northboundasia.com