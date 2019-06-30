Tropical Depression”Egay”

THE LOW PRESSURE AREA EAST OF VIRAC, CATANDUANES HAS DEVELOPED INTO A TROPICAL DEPRESSION AND WAS NAMED “EGAY”.

The weather disturbance is less likely to make landfall on any part of the country.



Due to Southwest Monsoon, monsoon rains will be experienced over Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, MIMAROPA, Cagayan, Batanes, Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, Batangas, Antique and Aklan tonight. Tomorrow, monsoon rains may prevail over Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, MIMAROPA, Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, Batangas, Masbate, Antique, and Aklan.

On Monday (01 July), monsoon rains will continue to prevail over Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Central Luzon, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Bicol Region, Antique, and Aklan.



Residents in the aforementioned areas, especially those living in areas identified to be at high risk of flooding and landslides, are advised to continue monitoring for updates, take precautionary measures and coordinate with local disaster risk reduction and management offices. PAGASA