K-pop group TWICE arrives in Manila for 1st PH concert

MANILA — South Korean girl group TWICE arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) on Friday morning.

Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu will be performing at the SM MOA Arena at 5 p.m. on Saturday as part of their “Twicelights” world tour.







They are also scheduled to perform in Singapore, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Newark, Chicago, and Kuala Lumpur.

They had their concerts in Seoul and Bangkok before heading to Manila.

TWICE was formed by JYP Entertainment through a reality show in 2015.







The group is known for its hit songs, among them “What is Love?”, “Fancy”, and “TT”. Other South Korean artists, such as Blackpink and Park Bo-gum, had been seen dancing to their hit songs.

In the Philippines, Megastar Sharon Cuneta said she likes TWICE’s songs, and even danced to “TT” in at least two TV shows. Ma. Cristina Arayata / PNA – northboundasia.com