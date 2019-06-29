Palace condemns twin blasts in Sulu that killed 3 soldiers

MANILA — Malacañang on Saturday condemned the explosions that rocked a military base in Sulu, which killed and wounded scores of people.

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said the authorities are eyeing the bandit Abu Sayyaf Group behind the attack.







“We will pursue them and all other terrorist groups that sow and instill fear among our people. We will run after them until they can run no more,” Panelo said.

“The government will harness all its might to destroy the enemies of the state as well as their supporters to secure lasting peace in the region. If these bandits have not learned from the terrorists who were annihilated in Marawi, then this time they will,” he added.







On Friday, two alleged suicide bombers rushed into the tactical command post of the 1st Brigade Combat Team in Barangay Kajatian, Indanan, Sulu, and detonated the bombs they were carrying.

Killed in the blasts were Cpl. Richard P. Macabadbad, and Pfcs. Dominique C. Inte and Recarte D. Alban Jr. Nine other soldiers were reported wounded in the explosions. Ma. Teresa Montemayor / PNA – northboundasia.com