3 senators get 100% attendance during 17th Congress

MANILA — Senate President Vicente Sotto III, along with two other senators, posted a perfect attendance during the 17th Congress.

Records from the Senate Journal Service showed that aside from Sotto, Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri and Senator Panfilo Lacson were present in all of the 229 plenary sessions.







The Senate records further highlighted that Sotto was the only senator with perfect attendance in the previous 15th and 16th Congresses, attending a combined total of 657 session days to include the recently-concluded 17th Congress.

Below is the ranking of senators in terms of their attendance during the 17th Congress:

Senators Lacson, Sotto Zubiri – 229 session days

Senator Gregorio Honasan – 228 session days

Senator Risa Hontiveros – 224 session days

Minority Leader Franklin M. Drilon, Senators Joel Villanueva, and Nancy Binay – 223 session days

Senator Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel – 222 session days

Senator Win Gatchalian – 216 session days

Senator Cynthia Villar – 215 session days

Senator Richard Gordon – 213 session days

Senator Grace Poe – 211 session days

Senator Loren Legarda – 208 session days

Senators Francis Escudero and JV Ejercito – 207 session days

Senator Sonny Angara – 205 session days

Senator Bam Aquino – 202 session days

Senator Manny Pacquiao – 197 session days

Senator Francis Pangilinan- 196 session days

Senator Antonio Trillanes IV – 181 session days

Senator Leila de Lima – 59 session days (prior to her detention). Filane Mikee Cervantes / PNA – northboundasia.com





