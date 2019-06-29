3 senators get 100% attendance during 17th Congress

MANILA — Senate President Vicente Sotto III, along with two other senators, posted a perfect attendance during the 17th Congress.
Records from the Senate Journal Service showed that aside from Sotto, Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri and Senator Panfilo Lacson were present in all of the 229 plenary sessions.
The Senate records further highlighted that Sotto was the only senator with perfect attendance in the previous 15th and 16th Congresses, attending a combined total of 657 session days to include the recently-concluded 17th Congress.
Below is the ranking of senators in terms of their attendance during the 17th Congress:
Senators Lacson, Sotto Zubiri – 229 session days
Senator Gregorio Honasan – 228 session days
Senator Risa Hontiveros – 224 session days
Minority Leader Franklin M. Drilon, Senators Joel Villanueva, and Nancy Binay – 223 session days
Senator Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel – 222 session days
Senator Win Gatchalian – 216 session days
Senator Cynthia Villar – 215 session days
Senator Richard Gordon – 213 session days
Senator Grace Poe – 211 session days
Senator Loren Legarda – 208 session days
Senators Francis Escudero and JV Ejercito – 207 session days
Senator Sonny Angara – 205 session days
Senator Bam Aquino – 202 session days
Senator Manny Pacquiao – 197 session days
Senator Francis Pangilinan- 196 session days
Senator Antonio Trillanes IV – 181 session days
Senator Leila de Lima – 59 session days (prior to her detention). Filane Mikee Cervantes / PNA – northboundasia.com