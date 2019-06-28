SoKor invites Trump to visit DMZ

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea is inviting U.S. President Donald Trump to make a side trip to the demilitarized zone (DMZ) to see the changes of the security environment in the area when he visits Seoul over the weekend.

Jina Kim, an official of the Center for Security and Strategy of the Korea Institute for Defense Analysis, made the invitation during an exclusive interview with the Philippine News Agency (PNA) on Friday. The interview was conducted at her office here in Seoul.

The DMZ is the dividing line between South and North Korea where tension rose between the two countries following the end of the Korean War in 1953.

Kim said the security environment at the DMZ has some improvement following the talks between the two Korean nations since 2018.

Trump is expected to arrive in Seoul on Saturday (June 29) for a summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

Trump will visit South Korea from June 29-30 as diplomatic activities are going on regarding North Korea’s de-nuclearization.

The talk will focus on the Korean Peninsula problem.

Kim said a visit by Trump to the DMZ will further improve inter-Korean relations, particularly on the reunification process.

For many years, troops from both sides were standing eyeball-to-eyeball at the DMZ with their weapons ready, but now as part of the unification process, the soldiers have moved two kilometers away from the DMZ. Ben Cal / PNA – northboundasia.com