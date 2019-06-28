Mayor-elect wants internet service in Mount Pulag

KABAYAN, Benguet – The incoming mayor of this western Benguet town wants internet connectivity atop Mount Pulag, Luzon’s highest peak.

Mayor-elect Faustino Aquisan told Philippine News Agency (PNA) on Thursday said wireless fidelity (WiFi) is needed atop Mount Pulag to facilitate rescues or locate missing people.







He also said the same during his inauguration on Wednesday.

“We need internet connectivity at the mountain so we can locate missing people,” he said.

Aquisan said some hikers go to the summit incognito and some turn out to be children of well-known personalities.

Aquisan said they have experienced in the past, parents of kids who go up the mountain panicking because they could not get in touch with their children due to weak mobile phone signal.

Aquisan, who defeated retired police officer Gideon Todiano for the position, also vowed to strengthen the promotion of tourism in his town.

Todiano took pride in promoting morality and religiousness during his three-year administration, where drinking and gambling were limited.

During his term, 84 drug users surrendered, all of whom have undergone rehabilitation, said Todiano.

Aquisan promised to continue the programs Todiano implemented, saying: “Kung anong sinimulan mo, tatapusin ko (What you have started, I will surely finish).”

Aquisan will officially assume office on Monday but his predecessor turned over town documents during his terms, town-owned vehicles as well as 98 “healthy” employees excluding casuals.

In a separate interview on Wednesday, Todiano swore to support Aquisan’s administration for his love for his town although he will be flying to the United States to stay with his family there during the three-year term of Aquisan vowing to come back after.







“(I am) signing off for the meantime,” he said.

The five-hour ceremony that lasted until 2 p.m. saw the investiture of vice mayor Basilio Louie Daoal and eight councilors–Marlon Nginsayan, Mike Badival, Nover Baskial, Roli Francis Wakit, Sario Minas, Dan Guinsiman, Mircoles Lamsis, and Ghislyn Marave. Pigeon Lobien / PNA – northboundasia.com