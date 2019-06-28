3 die, 3 injured in La Union road mishap

CAMP DIEGO SILANG, La Union – An ambulance and a delivery truck collided head-on along the national road in Barangay Ili Norte, San Juan town, killing three persons and severely injuring three others last Wednesday.

The fatalities, all passengers of the ambulance, were identified as Cecilia Hufano, 54, resident of Viente Reales, Valenzuela City; Samuel Hufano, 59, resident of Barangay Pao Norte, San Fernando City, La Union; and Jessie Acorda, 49, resident of Valenzuela City. They had been rushed to a nearby medical facility, where they were pronounced dead on arrival.







Those injured were Paulino de los Santos, 62, driver of the ambulance which is owned by the city government of Valenzuela; Desctrie Hufana, 15, of Viebte Reales, Valenzuela City, and a still unidentified woman passenger of the ambulance. All are still under observation at the medical facility.

Based on initial investigation of the San Juan police station, Delos Santos, was sent to a hospital in Batac, Ilocos Norte to pick up a patient for transfer to a medical facility in Valenzuela City. It was not clear whether the patient was one of the fatalities or whether the passengers accompanied De los Santos to Batac.

While on their way back from Batac, the delivery truck driven by Sebastian Torretio, 51, resident of Urdaneta City, Pangasinan, hit them along the national highway in San Juan, La Union.

The northbound truck allegedly went off course smashing into the southbound ambulance. Due to the strong impact, rescuers had difficultly removing the passengers who were pinned inside the

ambulance.







Torretio and his helper were in good condition.

Police are now taking actions for filling cases against the truck driver and currently conducting for further investigation. ERWIN BELEO / Northbound Philippines News