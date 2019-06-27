‘Pusher’ killed, 10 others nabbed in Bulacan buy-bust ops

CAMP ALEJO SANTOS, Bulacan — An alleged drug pusher was killed and 10 others were arrested in separate buy-bust operations in this province Wednesday and early morning of Thursday.

Col. Chito G. Bersaluna, director of the Bulacan Police Provincial Office, identified the neutralized suspect as Nasib Patumanong, a resident of Barangay San Roque, Baliwag town, who is included in the Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse (BADAC) watch list.







Bersaluna said based on the report submitted to him, a buy-bust operation was conducted by the drug enforcement unit of Baliwag against Patumanong at about 10:45 p.m. Wednesday.

“The suspect opened fired towards the approaching police operatives that prompted them to retaliate, leading to the death of the suspect. However, his cohort eluded arrest on board a motorcycle towards San Luis, Pampanga,” he said.

Bersaluna said the suspect is a known seller of illegal drugs in Barangay San Roque.

Recovered from the crime scene were 31 heat-sealed plastic sachets of shabu with an estimated weight of 15 grams and market value of PHP96,000, one .38-caliber Smith and Wesson revolver without serial number; four 9mm fired cartridge cases and buy-bust money.

Meanwhile, Bersaluna said 10 other drug suspects were arrested in operations conducted by the operatives of Guiguinto, Calumpit, Bustos, Meycauayan, and Bulakan wherein 21 plastic sachets of shabu and 19 plastic sachets of dried marijuana leaves were confiscated.







He identified the suspects as Neil Floresta, Delia Dionisio, Jayson Agravante, Enrico Marquez Jr., Anthony Sanchez, Charlie Santos, Frederick Diciembre, Empoy Torres, Christian Roy Dela Cruz and Domingo Henario.

The arrested suspects and seized pieces of evidence were brought to Bulacan Crime Laboratory Office for appropriate examination.

Charges of violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 are now being prepared for filing in court against them. Manny Balbin / PNA – northboundasia.com