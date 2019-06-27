Palace hopes Maguindanao massacre verdict to be out soon

MANILA — Malacañang on Thursday expressed hope that the court would soon reach a decision to convict the principal suspect in the 2009 Maguindanao massacre of 58 persons, including 32 media workers, within the year.

“Everyone always wants decision from the courts to be sooner than one would wish,” Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said in a Palace briefing.

“Di ba ang reklamo nga dito sa’tin palaging pinapatagal ang mga kaso (Remember, people always complain about our cases taking too long to reach a verdict),” he added.







Last year, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said he believed the 2009 Maguindanao massacre case would be resolved within the year.

Principal accused Datu Unsay town mayor Andal Ampatuan Jr. among others are now awaiting the decision on the murder case filed against them in connection with the 2009 Maguindanao massacre.







On November 23, 2009, a total of 58 people were massacred while on their way to file the certificate of candidacy of Esmael Mangudadatu in the town of Ampatuan, Maguindanao. Mangudadatu is a political rival of the Ampatuan family.

It has also been described as the single deadliest episode for journalists in history. Azer Parrocha / PNA – northboundasia.com