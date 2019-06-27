Dagupan health officials warn public vs. lepto, gastro

DAGUPAN CITY — The City Health Office (CHO) here urged on Wednesday Dagupeños to take precautionary measures and maintain cleanliness of surroundings at all time after recording one death due to leptospirosis and three due to acute gastroenteritis.

“The fatality is an adult woman, who was initially diagnosed with acute gastroenteritis,” city health officer Dr. Ophelia Rivera said in an interview.

The victim, however, died because of acute leptospirosis, according to the hospital’s medical record.

The city also recorded two leptospirosis cases from January to June this year.







The CHO has begun to update prophylaxis regimens, and stockpile antibiotics against leptospirosis.

“We have an ample supply of antibiotics in the health office. Hopefully, it would not turn out like last year, where we needed more than what we expected,” Rivera said.

To prevent leptospirosis, people should wear protective gears, which would shield them from waters transmitting the leptospira bacteria from animal urine, particularly rodents, she said.

“The risk of leptospirosis can be reduced by improving sanitation standards,” she added.

Rivera also cautioned the public on acute gastroenteritis.

The city has recorded 293 cases from January to June this year, of which there have been three fatalities, she disclosed.

The city health officer also reminded the public to consume clean drinking water, and to thoroughly cook their food to prevent acute gastroenteritis.

Aside from leptospirosis and acute gastroenteritis, the CHO is also monitoring barangays Bonuan Gueset, Bonuan Binloc, Caranglaan, and Pantal for dengue cases.

Since January, there have been 44 cases of dengue recorded in the city. There are currently no deaths linked to dengue.







Rivera said the only key is to be vigilant and consistent in maintaining cleanliness.

“They should frequently clean their surroundings, especially where stagnant water could form. Even small bottle cups could become breeding sites for mosquitoes. We should clean our surroundings daily,” she said.

Misting operations are done in both public and private schools all throughout the city to minimize dengue cases.

Rivera also mobilized barangay health workers to determine residents with symptoms of these diseases. Ahikam Pasion / PNA – northboundasia.com