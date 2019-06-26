STERN WARNING by: Avito Dalan-PNA | 26/06/201926/06/2019 Incoming Manila City Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso issues a warning against barangay (village) officials who are involved in unscrupulous activities during the weekly ‘Kapihan sa Manila Bay’ at Cafe Adriatico in Malate, Manila on Wednesday (June 26, 2019). The new local chief executive, in particular, called out village officials who allegedly benefit from the collection of parking fees from cargo trucks along the R10 Road near the Manila North Harbor. AVITO DALAN / PNA – northboundasia.com