NEWBIE SENATORS by: Avito Dalan-PNA | 26/06/2019 Retired Philippine National Police chief Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, former Special Assistant to the President Christopher “Bong” Go, outgoing Ilocos Norte Governor Imee Marcos, and former Presidential Adviser for Political Affairs Francis Tolentino, attend the orientation for new senators at the Senate on Tuesday (June 25, 2019). The activity aims to familiarize new members of the Upper House with the institution’s legislative process and administrative procedures. AVITO DALAN / PNA – northboundasia.com