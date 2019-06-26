NBI nabs 19 persons in numbers game joint in Dagupan

STA. BARBARA, Pangasinan — National Bureau of Investigation Dagupan District Office (NBI-DADO) agents on Tuesday arrested a total of 19 individuals working under the Peryahan ng Bayan (PNB) of Globaltech Mobile Online Corporation (GMOC).

Armed with a search warrant, NBI-DADO head Rizaldy Jaymalin said they confiscated pre-printed papers, locally known as papelitos, and bet money worth more than PHP40,000.

“According to the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) who stood as the complainant, the PNB were functioning beyond its parameters, and involves itself with the operation of Small Town Lottery (STL),” Jaymalin said in a phone interview.







According to a status quo ante order (SQAO) issued by the Branch 161 of the Regional Trial Court of Pasig City, which was then upheld by the Court of Appeals on Jan. 15, 2019, the PNB was allowed to operate while Globaltech and PCSO underwent arbitration proceedings.

However, as per Deed of Authority (DOA) and implementing rules and regulations (IRR) the PNB executed with the PCSO, they were restricted to operate only three Peryahan (funfair) games –the Throw Coins, Gulong ng Suertres, and Hulog Holen.

Jaymalin said the PNB allegedly defied the DOA and IRR, noting they operated beyond the parameters set to them.

“There was no mention of the inclusion of STL in the deed, where they were allegedly creeping and operating into. The PNB is not allowed to operate STL,” Jaymalin said.

The PCSO granted Speed Game Inc. the sole authority to operate STL in the province of Pangasinan.

Jaymalin said the PNB was also not allowed to use papelitos as it was required to use a point of sale device –a handheld gadget used to sell tickets– as stated in the DOA.

The NBI-DADO reportedly received complaints against the PNB issuing manually written tickets.

“Hindi dapat sila nag ooperate ng STL, bawal ang papelitos. Kapag nagpapataya, dapat may point of sale device na mag-iissue ng combination na tinayaan ng bettor (They should not operate STL, the use of papelitos is not allowed. If they get bets, there should be point of sale device which will issue the combination chosen by the bettor),” Jaymalin said.

The operation stemmed when PCSO made a complaint it allegedly did not receive remittance from the PNB.

According to the NBI, there have been more than 15 operations against PNB in the previous months.

GMOC operations manager Efren Fajardo decried NBI’s operation, saying it violated the basics of search warrant implementation.







“Nagsearch sila, walang barangay representative. Tinawag nila yung representative ng barangay after the search (They implemented the search without a barangay representative. They called the barangay representative after the search,” Fajardo said in an interview.

He also denied they were using STL for their bookies.

On matters of the use of papelitos, Fajardo said the use of pre-printed forms is allowed based on the IRR. Ahikam Pasion / PNA – northboundasia.com