‘Bikoy’ no longer under PNP custody

MANILA — The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Tuesday said Peter Joemel Advincula alias ‘Bikoy’, is no longer under its custody.

“He is no longer under the PNP protective custody. The assumption is that he is on his own and he is doing good,” PNP spokesperson, Col. Bernard Banac told reporters in a press briefing.

Advincula, the man behind a series of videos called “Ang Totoong Narcolist”, has submitted evidence to back up his claim that Senator Antonio Trillanes IV and several Liberal Party members were behind the series of videos against President Rodrigo Duterte and several members of his family

But Banac said Advincula is in constant coordination with police investigators every time there is a need for verification of the claims he made against Trillanes, some members of the Liberal Party and even members of the Catholic Church.

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) was tasked to conduct the verification on the claims of Advincula and so far, his statements are continuously being verified, including his alleged meeting with Trillanes and some LP and church members.







Banac said the investigation does not mean that they believe everything that Advincula is saying on the statements he gave to the CIDG.

“They are all for validation and all his claims must be backed up by pieces of evidence,” the PNP spokesman said.

“It may be his first assumption that there are threats to his life but it is also likely that these have already subsided. For now, we are not giving him any security,” he explained.

Earlier, PNP chief Gen. Oscar Albayalde said Advincula is not yet off the hook despite his decision to voluntarily surrender to the police.







Albayalde said it is the court that will decide should Advincula ask for protection.

CIDG director, Brig. Gen. Amador Corpus said Advincula surrendered his desktop computer, a cellular phone which allegedly contains an exchange of text messages between him and the people he claimed to be behind the “Ang Totoong Narcolist” videos.

Corpus said they are already coordinating with the security personnel of the places that Advincula mentioned to get copies of CCTV footages which may support his claims.

He said Advincula was placed under protective custody on May 27 when he returned to the police.

Advincula surrendered on May 23 to face estafa charges filed against him but he was released after posting bail. Christopher Lloyd Caliwan / PNA – northboundasia.com