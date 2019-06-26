7.7-magnitude quake strikes off eastern Indonesia

JAKARTA — A 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck off Maluku province of eastern Indonesia on Monday, but not was likely to generate a tsunami, the meteorology, climatological and geophysics agency said.

The quake rocked at 9:53 a.m. local time (0253 GMT) with the epicenter at 245 km northeast of Maluku Baratdaya and the depth at 231 km under sea bed, an official in charge at the agency, Indi Afrantiana disclosed.







“This quake’s epicenter was located very deep at sea bed, so that it is not potential to trigger tsunami,” she told Xinhua over the phone.

The intensity of the quake was felt at V MMI (Modified Mercalli Intensity) in Saumlaki, III to IV MMI in Tual, and III MMI in Sumbawa and Sorong, the official added.

Indonesia is prone to earthquake as it sits on a quake-impacted zone called the Pacific Ring of Fire. (Xinhua)