2 killed in Nueva Ecija drug bust

CABANATUAN CITY, Nueva Ecija — Two alleged drug pushers were killed in a shootout with policemen in separate anti-illegal drug operations in this province early morning on Wednesday.

Col. Leon Victor Rosete, provincial director of the Nueva Ecija Police Provincial Office, identified the suspects as Michael Pasumala, a resident of Purok 6, Barangay San Josef Norte, and Elvis Encarnacion of Barangay Sta. Arcadia, both of this city.







He said Pasumala died of gunshot wounds when elements of the Cabanatuan City police station drug enforcement unit retaliated after he opened fire in a buy-bust around 2:30 a.m. at Don Encarnacion Street in Barangay Zulueta here.

Pasumala yielded a .45-caliber pistol and 10 sachets of shabu, Rosete said.

Encarnacion, on the other hand, was killed in an encounter with operatives in Gapan City at about 3 a.m.







Accordingly, he used a homemade .38-caliber revolver in initiating a shootout with arresting authorities.

The suspect yielded a sachet of shabu, Rosete said. Marilyn Galang / PNA – northboundasia.com