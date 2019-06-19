PRRD signs law requiring clean restrooms in transport hubs

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte has signed a law requiring clean restrooms, lactation stations, and free internet in all transport terminals, stations and roll-on/roll-off terminals.

Duterte signed Republic Act 11311 on April 17, 2019 but a copy of the document was released to reporters on Wednesday.

Under the law, the state “recognizes that the right of every establishment to a fair return of investment carries with it a corresponding social responsibility to provide adequate facilities for the comfort of its clientele.”







“Towards the end, the State shall hereby require the owners, operators, and administrators of land transportation terminals, stations, stops, rest areas, and roll-on/roll-off terminals to improve their facilities through the provision of free internet services, and clean sanitary facilities,” the law read.

Among the standards for sanitary facilities include providing separate restrooms for persons with disabilities, male, and female passengers; adequate ventilation and lighting; safe, adequate, and running water supply.

There should also be a flush system; toilet seat with cover; a lavatory with toilet paper, mirror, soap, hand dryer and door lock; a waste bin; and exclusive space for diaper-changing.

Lactation stations should also be private, clean, sanitary, and well-ventilated rooms where nursing mothers can wash up, breastfeed, or express their milk comfortably.

The law also prohibits transport terminals to collect fees from passengers for the use of regular sanitary facilities.







Instead of fees, passengers only need to show the paid bus ticket for the day in order to avail of the free use of sanitary facilities.

A PHP5,000 fine will be imposed on the owner, operator, or administrator of land transport terminals, stations, stops, rest areas who do not comply with the law. Azer Parrocha / PNA – northboundasia.com