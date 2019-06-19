Mandaluyong drug bust nets 3 couriers, P6.8-M shabu

MANILA — Operatives from the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) arrested three suspects and seized a kilo of suspected shabu in Mandaluyong City.

NCRPO chief Maj. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said Raihana Pontino, Aliola Sultan, and Jassir Pangaga, were arrested in a buy-bust operation along Shaw Boulevard around 11:25 p.m. Monday.







Eleazar said the three served as drug couriers of a criminal syndicate connected to the group of Chinese nationals and Muslims engaged in the illegal drug trade operating in Metro Manila and Cavite.

Authorities confiscated a plastic pack containing 500 grams of shabu, five plastic packs of shabu weighing 100 grams each, PHP800,000 boodle money, and a silver gray SUV which was used in the delivery of illegal drugs.

Eleazar said they recovered a total of one kilogram of shabu with an estimated street value of PHP6.8 million.

He said the arrested persons have been the subject of illegal drugs operation for several times in Pasig City but managed to escape as they posted bail.







The suspects will be facing charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

“With the arrest of these individuals belonging to the Ahmin Buratong Group, we believe that this will help paralyze their network in Metro Manila but just the same, we have to pursue our investigation and find out who are their suppliers are and where they are distributing these contraband,” Eleazar added. Christopher Lloyd Caliwan / PNA – northboundasia.com