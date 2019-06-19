Heavy traffic in NLEX expected due to bridge rehab

MANILA — The NLEX Corporation advised on Tuesday motorists to brace for heavy traffic due to the rehabilitation of the Bocaue River Bridge from June 19 to September 7.

In its advisory, the tollway operator said the bridge will undergo deck slab replacement and girder strengthening for the next three months.







“Please expect traffic delays due to lane closures and counterflow that will be implemented in certain sections,” the NLEX advisory read.

The project will be conducted through three stages. The first stage involves the closure of a 100-meter portion of the Bocaue River Bridge southbound middle lanes for rehabilitation works from June 19 to July 12.

It added counterflow scheme will be implemented as needed. Aerol John Pateña / PNA – northboundasia.com