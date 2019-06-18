June 19 is special non-working day in Laoag

LAOAG CITY — President Rodrigo Duterte has declared June 19 as a special non-working holiday in the City of Laoag in celebration of its 54th Charter Day.

“The people of Laoag City must be given full opportunity to celebrate and participate in the occasion with appropriate ceremonies,” according to Proclamation No. 741 signed on behalf of the President by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea on June 14.

Laoag became a city in 1965 by virtue of Republic Act 4584, and was approved through a plebiscite.







Unlike in previous years’ grand celebration, the city government, led by outgoing Mayor Chevylle Fariñas, has yet to announce its program of activities, if any.

During the May 13 elections, the two-termer mayor pushed for re-election but lost to former Ilocos Norte governor and now mayor-elect Michael Keon. Leilanie Adriano / PNA – northboundasia.com