1 dead, 5 hurt in Cavite land clearing ops

BACOOR CITY, Cavite — A security guard was stabbed to death while five others were injured in a clash during clearing operations in Sitio Malipay, Molino IV in this city Tuesday morning.

Bacoor City chief of police, Col. Vicente Cabatingan, said they are still verifying the identities of people who were killed and hurt.







Police said there would have been a scheduled demolition of homes in the area, but what happened was a clearing operation which sparked a misunderstanding with the informal settlers and chaos broke out.

Around 2,000 families were affected by the clearing operation which started around 3:30 a.m. Police said a bulldozer and a group of security personnel arrived in the area by daybreak and tension heightened by 8 a.m.

According to some residents, they heard gunshots during the commotion, prompting the police to respond to the site and later controlled the situation. Dennis Abrina / PNA – northboundasia.com