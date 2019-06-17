Price of Dagupan bangus drops due to oversupply

DAGUPAN CITY — The City Agriculture Office here has recorded a drastic decrease in the price of Dagupan bangus (milkfish), locally known as ‘betel’, from PHP160 in the past months to PHP125 per kilogram this June, due to oversupply in the market.

“This has been the common trend when this season arrives. Fish growers tend to harvest ‘betel’ during the month of June, which is why a surplus is always expected,” said agricultural technologist Rolly Dulay in an interview Monday.

Dulay said consumers can even avail of smaller sizes of bangus at PHP110 per kilo during this season.







He noted that bangus price this month is not expected to increase, and will not be affected by the onset of the rainy season.

Bangus growers, however, incur no profit nor any loss, or gain little profit amid the abundance in supply, he added.

“Since there is low demand during these times, bangus growers cannot take advantage of their abundant supply, which results in small gains,” he said. Ahikam Pasion / PNA – northboundasia.com