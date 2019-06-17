Nueva Ecija town village chief shot dead

TALAVERA, Nueva Ecija — A 61-year-old village chief in this progressive municipality was killed by a still unidentified gunman at around 10:40 p.m. Sunday.

Col. Alexie Desamito, town police chief, on Monday identified the victim as Arniel Bernardo, chair of Barangay San Ricardo here.







“He was riding a bicycle ‘when successively shot’ by the suspect/s upon reaching the gate of his residence,” he said.

The village chief died on the spot.

Desamito said a follow-up investigation on the killing is now being conducted.

“The possible motive of the killing has yet to be established,” the town police chief said. Marilyn Galang / PNA – northboundasia.com