Missing fisherman’s body found in Southern Leyte

ORMOC CITY, Leyte — A fisherman from Silago, Southern Leyte, who went missing for eight days, was found dead near his home village on Sunday.

S/Sgt. Leonilo Closa of Silago police, the case investigator, said the headless body of Almer Tomol, 36, was already in the state of decomposition when found drifting on knee-deep seawater in Hingatunggan village, Silago town.







His body was already bloated. The victim’s elder sister, Ailene Silda, confirmed the body was that of his brother through his short pants.

Closa said Tomol went fishing alone on the morning of June 8 and never returned. The boat he used was found glided ashore at the nearby village on the same day with some catch and his lunch still intact.

The police said a local resident found Tomol’s body and reported to the police who responded along with the coast guard personnel.

Police are still conducting an investigation into the victim’s death. Elvie Roa / PNA – northboundasia.com