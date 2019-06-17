Duque belies Lacson’s allegation of OWWA funds misuse

MANILA — Department of Health Secretary Francisco Duque III on Friday belied the claim of Senator Panfilo Lacson, accusing him of misusing the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) funds.

On Thursday, Lacson tweeted that he reminded President Rodrigo Duterte of Duque’s involvement in the use of OWWA funds to purchase PhilHealth (Philippine Health Insurance Corporation) cards during former president Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo’s time.

“For the record and information of the honorable Senator Panfilo Lacson, this case was already dismissed by the Ombudsman in 2012 and dismissed with finality by the Supreme Court in 2013 due to the lack of evidence,” Duque said in a statement.







Duque said the same issue was raised during his confirmation hearings for the Chairmanship of the Civil Service Commission in 2010 and for the position of Secretary of Health in 2018.

“The Commission of Appointments, which Senator Lacson was part of, agreed that these claims are baseless and consequently approved my appointment as Health Secretary,” he added.







Duque stressed the importance of information verification to avoid public confusion, hoping that Lacson would put the issue to rest.

“I have been in public service for more than two decades and I have never been convicted of any wrongdoing, simply because I hold integrity as my core principle. I will continue to work with excellence and integrity in the service of the Filipino people,” he said. Ma. Teresa Montemayor / PNA – northboundasia.com