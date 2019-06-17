2 alleged Dawlah Islamiya members nabbed in QC

MANILA — Two alleged members of Dawlah Islamiya terrorist group were arrested in an operation in Quezon City over the weekend.

Philippine National Police chief Gen. Oscar Albayalde identified the suspects as Arnel Cabintoy alias Abu Musab, native of barangay Nagtupakan, Lagangilang, Abra and Feliciano Sulayao alias Abu Muslim, native of Barangay Cagripa, Calbayog City, Northern Samar.

Both suspects yielded blasting caps and grenades when arrested in Tandang Sora last Saturday.

The two have undergone inquest proceedings for illegal possession of explosives.







Albayalde said there is no direct evidence yet that links the suspects to any terrorist activity in Metro Manila.

“Although there is no direct evidence linking them to any terrorist activity in Metro Manila, an investigation is underway to uncover the circumstances surrounding their presence in the city to possibly identify the persons who provided them sanctuary,” Albayalde told reporters during a press briefing on Monday.

Both are Islam converts (Balik Islam) who joined the Dawlah Islamiya Philippines under Hatib Hajan Sawadjaan, who assumed the leadership of the terrorist group upon the death of Isnilon Hapilon at the height of the Marawi City siege. Christopher Lloyd Caliwan / PNA – NORTHBOUNDASIA.COM