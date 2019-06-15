ORDEAL by: Joey Razon-Philippine News Agency | 15/06/201915/06/2019 Junel Insigne (third from left), the captain of the capsized F/B Gem-Ver, narrates to Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Regional Director Eleazar Salilig (in white polo shirt) his group’s harrowing experience prior to their turnover at the BRP Ramon Alcaraz on Friday (June 14, 2019). The fishermen were rescued by a Vietnamese vessel after their boat capsized when it was allegedly hit by a Chinese fishing vessel off Recto Bank on June 9. (PNA photo by Joey O. Razon)