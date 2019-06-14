Southwest monsoon continues to affect Luzon

MANILA — The southwest monsoon affecting the western section of Luzon would bring scattered rains and thunderstorms in some parts of Luzon.

In its 4 a.m. weather bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said rains would be experienced in Zambales, Bataan and Palawan. Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have cloudy skies and isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorm.







Moderate to strong winds from the southwest in northern and western Luzon will produce slight to moderate coastal waters.

Temperature in Metro Manila ranges from 27- 33 degrees Celsius; Tuguegarao City 24-35 degrees Celsius; Baguio City 16-21 degrees Celsius; Metro Cebu 27-35 degrees Celsius; and Metro Davao 25-32 degrees Celsius. Lily Ramos / PNA – northboundasia.com