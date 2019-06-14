Pangasinan police personnel undergo mandatory drug test

LINGAYEN, Pangasinan — Some 378 policemen under the drug enforcement team of the 48 stations of the province underwent mandatory drug-testing on Thursday as part of the Philippine National Police (PNP)’s intensified and sustained internal cleansing.

“We’ve been conducting several anti-illegal drug operations lately, so to ensure the credibility of the drug enforcement team of the police stations, we held the drug-testing and this is also for the trust and confidence of our citizens. Since we are the law enforcers then, we should prove that we abide by the law,” said Capt. Ria Tacderan, public information officer of the Pangasinan Police Provincial Office (PPPO), in an interview Thursday.







Tacderan said the result of the random drug-testing for the drug enforcement team will be released on Friday or next week.

“If in case a policeman turned-out to have positive result, then he will have to face dismissal, but of course this will undergo investigation and due process. But I guess there is no reason for a police to have positive result in drug-test,” she noted.







PPPO acting provincial director Col. Redrico Maranan said there will be continuous drug-testing for all policemen especially those assigned in the lower units.

“Personnel who will be found positive shall be dealt with accordingly,” he said. Hilda Austria / PNA – northboundasia.com