Motorcycle mishaps claim 5 Negrense lives

BACOLOD CITY — Five young residents of Negros Occidental, four of them teenagers, were killed in separate road accidents in the northern part of the province in a span of 24 hours, police reports showed.

In Escalante City, Kyle Christian Arancillo, 20, and girlfriend Cynthia Muñoz, 18, died after their motorcycle hit a Canter truck at about 1 a.m. on Friday.

According to the police report, the driver, while traversing the highway in Purok Paglaum, Barangay Balintawak, attempted to overtake another motorcycle, but instead collided with the truck parked by the roadside.







Both Arancillo and Muñoz sustained multiple injuries and were declared dead by the attending physician of Vicente Gustilo District Hospital.

Lt. Col. Necerato Sabando Jr., chief of the Escalante City police, said in a radio interview that the driver must have been speeding when the accident happened. Both victims had fatal head injuries, he added.

In neighboring Toboso town, three male teenagers also died when their motorcycle crashed into a Ceres Liner bus along the highway of Barangay Tabun-ac at about 8:15 a.m. on Thursday.

Police identified the victims as Junrey Bawaan, 19; Arnel Selma, 18; and Windel Montejo, 15, all residents of Barangay Balintawak, Escalante City.

Maj. Joery Puerto, chief of the Toboso municipal police, said that based on their investigation, the victims were chasing a group on another motorcycle.







They collided with the approaching passenger bus on the opposite lane, he added.

The victims were brought to the Vicente Gustilo District Hospital, where they were declared dead.

The police reports did not state whether the victims wore helmets. Nanette Guadalquiver / PNA – northboundasia.com