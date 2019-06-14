Dagupan City has new chief of police anew

DAGUPAN CITY – Less than three weeks after the replacement of its chief of police, the Dagupan City Police once again has a new officer-in-charge, effective Thursday afternoon.

Lt. Col. Abubakar Mangelen Jr. became the new chief of the Dagupan City Police Station (DCPS) in a turn-over ceremony Thursday, replacing Lt. Col. Percival Pineda who will be serving at the Police Regional Office 1 in San Fernando City, La Union.

A graduate of Philippine National Police Academy Class of 2001, this is Mangelen’s third time to be assigned in the province of Pangasinan.

“I was assigned here first as the aide of then regional director Brigadier General Leopoldo Bataoil. I went back when he retired – I was designated in many stations as chief of police, starting from Binalonan, also had the chance to serve in San Quintin, short stint in Umingan, I was also assigned as deputy in Urdaneta City, Malasiqui, and finally, Deputy for Provincial Intelligence Branch in the Provincial Police Office,” he said.







Mangelen, having been familiar in the province’s layout, has formulated a program called RED Alert – named after Provincial Director Colonel Redrico Maranan.

“R refers to Ready. Ready to serve the community and citizens of Dagupan in a 24/7 basis; E means to Evolve Technically and Tactically proficient – which would require all personnel to submit themselves for academic and/or special training; and D refers to Discipline, we will also focus on continuous internal cleansing, should exemplify the highest degree of discipline, on or off-duty,” he said.

Mangelen vowed that all good deeds of the DCPS personnel will be given due recognition.

Being familiar with the city’s terrain, Mangelen promised the residents of Dagupan that they will be present at all times come rainy season.

“When flooding starts in the streets, be assured that there will be police personnel helping to lessen the burden of flooding to the people,” he said.

Pineda, in his farewell speech on Thursday, lauded the Dagupan Police for its resilience, as he enumerated his accomplishments during his short stay in the city– such as neutralizing alias Ron-ron, after a buy-bust operation turned into an armed encounter, and the arrest of some drug personalities in the city.

Meanwhile, mayor-elect Brian Lim, who was present during the turn-over, assured the police of his support to the DCPS.







“Hindi ko ititigil ang support sa local police, patuloy po nating gagampanan an gating katungkulan upang matulungan ang kapulisan ngDagupan (I will not stop my support to the local police, I will continue to do my mandate to help the police of Dagupan),” he said.

“For me, the time for politics has ended, and the time for performance has begun, and for as long as we are united and together, good things are coming for the city of Dagupan,” Lim added.

Meanwhile, Urdaneta City police also witnessed the turnover of its chief of police, from Lt. Col. John Guiagui to Lt. Col. Vicente Castor on the same day.

Guiagui served at Urdaneta City for less than six months. He is assigned at the Pangasinan Police Provincial Office. Ahikam Pasion / PNA – northboundasia.com