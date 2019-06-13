Stay vigilant, Pinoys in HK told amid mass protests

MANILA — Filipinos in Hong Kong are asked to remain vigilant and to exercise extreme caution amid the mass protests over an extradition bill being pushed that critics said would violate the territory’s autonomy.

“The Philippine Consulate General in Hong Kong released an advisory, asking Filipinos there to keep away from demonstration areas, which are generally concentrated outside the government central offices, particularly the Legislative Complex, in Admiralty and in Tamar Park,” Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary Emmanuel Fernandez said in a statement Wednesday night.







The official also echoed the foreign post’s advise to Filipinos to reschedule their consular transactions at the Consulate General, which is located near the demonstration areas.

Fernandez said the Consulate General in Hong Kong, headed by Consul General Antonio Morales, “continues to monitor the situation and will provide public advisories from time to time as necessary.”







“It also stands ready to provide assistance if needed,” he added.

According to reports, the widespread demonstration has turned violent as hundreds of police pushed backed against the protesters at the Legislative Council. Joyce Ann L. Rocamora / PNA – northboundasia.com