Southwest monsoon to bring rains over Luzon

MANILA — The southwest monsoon affecting the western section of Luzon would bring rains and thunderstorms in some parts of the country.

In its 4 a.m. weather bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the Ilocos Region, Batanes, Babuyan group of Islands, Zambales, and Bataan would have cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms caused by the southwest monsoon.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country would also have cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms.

Metro Manila temperature ranges from 27-34 degrees Celsius; Tuguegarao City 25-36 degrees Celsius; Baguio City 17-25 degrees Celsius; Metro Cebu 27-34 degrees Celsius, and Metro Davao 26-33 degrees Celsius. Lily Ramos / PNA – NORTHBOUNDASIA.COM