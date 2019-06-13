PH files formal protest vs. China on Filipino boat sinking in WPS

MANILA — The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has filed a diplomatic protest against China on the recent “collision” between Chinese and Filipino fishing vessels in Recto Bank (Reed Bank) in the West Philippine Sea that resulted in the sinking of the Filipino boat.

“I fired off a diplomatic protest yesterday,” Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. bared Thursday on his official Twitter account.

The agency has yet to provide details on the incident but Locsin described it as a case of “hit and run”.

According to the Department of National Defense, the collision happened on June 9 and has resulted in the sinking of Filipino fishing boat F/B GIMVER 1.







Defense chief Delfin Lorenzana said the Chinese vessel immediately left the scene, abandoning the 22 Filipino crewmen to the mercy of the elements.

The vessel was anchored at the time when it was hit by the Chinese vessel. The Filipinos were later rescued by a Vietnamese ship within the vicinity.

As of posting, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has not issued a comment on the issue. Joyce Ann L. Rocamora / PNA – northboundasia.com