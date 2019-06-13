P9-M cocaine seized from Indonesian at NAIA

MANILA — Authorities led by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and Bureau of Customs (BOC) on Wednesday afternoon seized 1.66 kilograms of cocaine worth PHP9 million from an arriving passenger at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3.

The cocaine was hidden in the luggage of Indonesian national, Agus Burhan. He was onboard Qatar Airways flight QR 932 from Doha.

In a statement, PDEA said Burhan claimed that he came to the Philippines through some “sponsors” and that his luggage was changed and was told it contained “souvenirs”.







PDEA added that Burhan was supposed to meet these sponsors at a certain hotel in the Philippines wherein he was supposed to receive money in exchange for the bag.

The luggage’s X-ray image showed a suspicious item, and thereby subjected to physical examination.

Customs District Collector Carmelita Talusan, in a press conference, reminded the public to be wary of packages they are asked to carry.







“You don’t know its content. Just like this case where the passenger claimed that the bag does not belong to him and he apparently does not know the content,” she said.

Talusan added that BOC has intensified its border monitoring, and is in close coordination with the PDEA. Ma. Cristina Arayata / PNA – northboundasia.com