Tugade orders 24/7 construction of Sangley airport

CLARK, Pampanga — Department of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Arthur Tugade has directed the 24/7 construction of Sangley airport in Cavite to meet the operational timeline set by President Rodrigo R. Duterte.

Tugade ordered the hiring of additional manpower, the implementation of extended working hours, and the infusion of additional equipment starting Thursday, June 13.

“Whatever it takes, we need to make sure that the directive of the President is delivered. Hire more manpower to work 24/7. Kailangan matapos ‘yan (That needs to be finished) on or before the timeline set by President Duterte,” Tugade said.







In compliance with Tugade’s directive to speed up the construction of the Sangley airport, DOTr Assistant Secretary for Procurement and Project Implementation Giovanni Lopez met with members of “Task Force Sangley” on Wednesday, attended by representatives from the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP), the Philippine Air Force (PAF), the ferry system, and the project contractor.

Lopez said the critical developments in the project are well underway, including the runway, apron, Passenger Terminal Building, its power supply, drainage system, and site development.

Lopez said Tugade’s instructions to CAAP is to work closely with the DOTr on the civil works so that the support facilities can be immediately incorporated for the airport to commence operations at the soonest time possible.







A synchronization matrix will be submitted as a guide for monitoring, Lopez said.

During the meeting, an ocular inspection was also held at the possible site of the ferry station, wherein the contractor was given two months to construct the port in coordination and compliance with the regulations of Philippine Ports Authority, CAAP, PAF, and the Philippine Navy.

The contractor has agreed to the submission of a weekly progress report alongside a weekly site visit and inspection by the DOTr for close monitoring of the construction progress. (DOTr PR)