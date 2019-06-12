Duty Free ready to accommodate growing arrivals with new outlet

MANILA — With its newly-opened outlet in Manila, the Duty-Free Philippines (DFP) is confident it can accommodate the anticipated influx of tourists as growth in arrivals continued to manifest annually.

The new outlet, officially launched in June last year, sits between the exits of the arrival area and the car park building of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3.







Since its opening, DFP Chief Operating Officer Vicente Pelagio Angala said “new items” have been added periodically.

The official also boasts of its “strategic” location, noting NAIA Terminal 3 serves major airlines catering to the foreign tourists and overseas Filipino workers, who are the major markets of the government-owned corporation.

“In terms of sales, the NAIA-T3 plays a key role, as it usually records the 2nd or 3rd highest contributor to sales,” said Angala in a statement on Monday.

Brands displayed inside includes luxury items from foreign brands such as Marc Jacobs, Lacoste, Dolce and Gabbana, Gucci, Versace, Salvatore Ferragamo, Chloe, Calvin Klein, Estee Lauder, Lancome, Bulgari, and Clinique.

At the liquor section, exclusive variants of Johnnie Walker, Macallan, Chivas Regal, Hennessy, Ballantine’s, Remy Martin and Jack Daniels are offered.

“All brands that we sell at DFP are 100 percent authentic as they are directly imported from manufacturers abroad,” Angala assured.

He also highlighted the imported confectionaries they offer, which include popular brands like Ferrero Rocher, Lindt & Sprüngli, Ghirardelli, Hershey’s, Toblerone, Cadbury, Guylian, and Godiva.







“Our chocolates are richer and smoother compared to the ones sold at local malls. The flavor distinction isn’t imaginary because we import our confectionaries from Switzerland, the United States, and Australia,” he said.

Aside from chocolates and liquor, the 3,000 square-meter outlet, which is three times the size of a regular airport store, also carries other imported products ranging from groceries, cosmetics, watches, sporting goods, and home furnishings. Joyce Ann L. Rocamora / PNA – northboundasia.com