118TH ARAW NG RIZAL by: Joey Razon-Philippine News Agency | 12/06/201912/06/2019 Peñaflorida Atelier from San Mateo wins the Barbie in the East: Wedding Edition for Araw ng Lalawigan ng Rizal on Monday (June 10, 2019) held at SM City Taytay, Rizal. Under the 118th Araw ng Lalawigan ng Rizal, the Association of Tourism Officers of Rizal in partnership with SM City Taytay bring the wedding edition to showcase home-grown fashion designers who depict the influence and style in their respective hometowns. JOEY RAZON / PNA – northboundasia.com