NBI nabs exec of dialysis firm tagged in scam

MANILA– The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) on Monday arrested an official of the embattled Wellmed Dialysis and Laboratory Center Corp. currently embroiled in the controversy over an alleged scam involving bogus claims for treatments by Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth).

The NBI placed the company’s co-owner Brian Sy under arrest on the basis of complaints filed by Philhealth and the whistleblowers, the NBI Public Information Office confirmed.

Sy who submitted documents following a subpoena by the NBI is now under the custody of NBI and will be presented for inquest Tuesday morning.

He faces charges of estafa through falsification of documents and violation of the Philhealth law.







Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra confirmed that the NBI found sufficient basis to effect the arrest and that he will be brought for inquest proceedings immediately.

Guevara earlier ordered the NBI to conduct its investigation on WellMed alleged fraudulent claims for dialysis patients of Philhealth.







In Department Order No. 287 dated June 7, Guevarra said the NBI has been granted authority to conduct an investigation and case build up on the alleged irregular or fraudulent claims for payment of dialysis and other medical treatment of Philhealth members and beneficiaries.

The NBI has also been directed to submit reports on the progress of the investigation.

Meanwhile, Wellmed lawyer Rowell Ilagan assured cooperation, saying they “will submit more detailed pieces of evidence to support our claims.” Benjamin Pulta / PNA – northboundasia.com